China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Shares of CRGGF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.