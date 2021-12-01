China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Shares of CRGGF opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
