China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.92

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.2396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 7.88%.

About China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

