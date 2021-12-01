China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Trading Up 0.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) shares rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

