Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.
NYSE:CHS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 171,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,516. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $669.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
