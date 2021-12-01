Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 171,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,516. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $669.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

