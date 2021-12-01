Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $520.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 12221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.73. The stock has a market cap of £268.50 million and a PE ratio of 26.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

