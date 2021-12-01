Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $621,000 Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of FTS International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FTSI opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01. FTS International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. FTS International had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

