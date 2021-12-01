Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,518 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 685.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $78,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 135.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BNED opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.