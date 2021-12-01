Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $591,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 463,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,376 shares of company stock worth $1,788,630. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

