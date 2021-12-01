Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $651,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.