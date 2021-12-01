Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,552 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Quotient worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quotient by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

