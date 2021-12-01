Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

