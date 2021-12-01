Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 18,747 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

