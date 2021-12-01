Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on December 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CYFL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

