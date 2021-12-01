Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on December 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of CYFL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.
Century Financial Company Profile
