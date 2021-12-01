CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $70.22 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Gold Trust worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.