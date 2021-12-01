CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.51 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

