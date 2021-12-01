CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $22.73 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.