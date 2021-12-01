CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

