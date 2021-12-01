CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $10.35 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.20.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.