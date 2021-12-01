CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.