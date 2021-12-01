CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

