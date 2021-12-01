CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

