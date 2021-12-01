Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

