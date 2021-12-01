Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
CENT stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.55.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
