Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CENT stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

