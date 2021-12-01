Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De Purchases 56,706 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 56,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $663,460.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Rubertis Francesco De purchased 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

