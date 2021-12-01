Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De Buys 56,706 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 56,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $663,460.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Rubertis Francesco De acquired 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 214,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,875. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

