Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425 billion to $1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

