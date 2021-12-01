CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $744.08 million and approximately $44.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

