CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

