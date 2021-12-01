C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $$3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

