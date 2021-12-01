Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.35 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $365.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.04 million to $382.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

