Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.14

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 8168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,734 shares of company stock worth $5,330,760. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

