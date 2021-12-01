Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,354.0 days.

CWQXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$27.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.