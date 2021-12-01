Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne Sells 26,500 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 199,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,669. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $867.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.