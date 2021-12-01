CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 31,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

