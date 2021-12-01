CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.