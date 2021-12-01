CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Acquires $211,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.