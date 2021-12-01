Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 281,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,865. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

