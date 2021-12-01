Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 259,848 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $628,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.