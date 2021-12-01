Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,581 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,641,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

MDYV traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,922. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

