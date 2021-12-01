Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Neutral

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of FENC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

