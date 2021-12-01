Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Down 32.3% in November

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CTLP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.