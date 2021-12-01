CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $60.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

