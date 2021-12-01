Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $21.48. Canfor shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 1,049 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.