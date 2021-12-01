Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,497,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 2,011,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,457.2 days.

CDUAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

