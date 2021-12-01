Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,497,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 2,011,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,457.2 days.

CDUAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

