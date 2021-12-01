Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $128.47. 22,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,264. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

