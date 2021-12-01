Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.02

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.02 and traded as high as C$14.92. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 302,875 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

