Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

