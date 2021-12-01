California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Luna Innovations worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.57 million, a PE ratio of -837.00 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

