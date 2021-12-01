California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,982. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

