California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 791 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

